'Splatoon 2' Update News 2017: Upcoming Maps, Weapons Detailed
There will be a couple of new locations for Inklings to explore in "Splatoon 2," courtesy of the latest update for the game.
The first new stage now available is Lost Outpost, an abandoned settlement near a coastal region that Grizzco Industries apparently built for their Salmon Run operation.
Apart from the new Salmon Run stage, "Splatoon 2" is also getting a new map called Manta Maria although this one does not arrive until Saturday, Aug. 26.
This new stage comes in the form of a massive sailboat moored at a harbor near Inkopolis. It will serve as another venue for Turf Wars and Ranked play. It will allow for offensive and defensive action, thanks to the huge masts in it and the large netted areas.
This is what Nintendo has to say about the new Manta Maria map for "Splatoon 2":
The towering masts and nets in the center of the stage will likely be a key area of conflict. We've noticed that Inklings often choose to do battle on or near bodies of water, even though their bodies are incompatible with water. It could be that they revel in the danger of it, but more research is needed on this subject.
A new weapon will also be added in "Splatoon 2." Set to arrive on Saturday, Sept. 2, as part of the Forge Splattershot Pro set is the Bubble Blower, which does exactly what its name says. As Squid researcher Hisashi Nogami explained:
The Bubble Blower can fire up to three big bubbles. The bubbles will explode if you douse them in your team's ink. You can take down your opponents by catching them in the explosion. The bubbles will disappear if your opponents shoot them for long enough. But you can use the bubbles to protect yourself from attacks.