'Splatoon 2' Update News 2017: Upcoming Maps, Weapons Detailed

Nintendo The Lost Outpost, the latest stage added in "Splatoon 2." (Photo: Nintendo) The Lost Outpost, the latest stage added in "Splatoon 2." of

There will be a couple of new locations for Inklings to explore in "Splatoon 2," courtesy of the latest update for the game.

The first new stage now available is Lost Outpost, an abandoned settlement near a coastal region that Grizzco Industries apparently built for their Salmon Run operation.

Apart from the new Salmon Run stage, "Splatoon 2" is also getting a new map called Manta Maria although this one does not arrive until Saturday, Aug. 26.

This new stage comes in the form of a massive sailboat moored at a harbor near Inkopolis. It will serve as another venue for Turf Wars and Ranked play. It will allow for offensive and defensive action, thanks to the huge masts in it and the large netted areas.

(Photo: Nintendo) A preview of the Manta Maria for "Splatoon 2."

This is what Nintendo has to say about the new Manta Maria map for "Splatoon 2":

The towering masts and nets in the center of the stage will likely be a key area of conflict. We've noticed that Inklings often choose to do battle on or near bodies of water, even though their bodies are incompatible with water. It could be that they revel in the danger of it, but more research is needed on this subject.

A new weapon will also be added in "Splatoon 2." Set to arrive on Saturday, Sept. 2, as part of the Forge Splattershot Pro set is the Bubble Blower, which does exactly what its name says. As Squid researcher Hisashi Nogami explained: