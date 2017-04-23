'Splatoon' Manga Release Date News: First Volume Ready to Hit the US Soon

North American fans are excited for the upcoming release of the Splatoon manga series later this year.

Facebook/SplatoonThe Splatoon manga series will be released in the US this year.

According to iDigital Times, Japanese-American entertainment company Viz Media has announced the news via its official Twitter account. The manga's western release is expected to take place at the latter part of 2017.

When Splatoon first debuted in Japan back in 2015, it came out only in a monthly magazine called CoroCoro Comics. A year later, it was picked up as a series by the same publication.

According to Viz Media, they have finally received the license for the manga and the fans will be able to get their copy of the first volume quite soon. The Splatoon manga is based on a Nintendo game of the same name.

This is not the first manga series that the entertainment company has brought to the United States. In the past, Viz Media successfully introduced "The Legend of Zelda" manga and the "Twilight Princess" to the American market. In 2016, another popular manga, "Monster Hunter: Flash Hunter" also had its western release.

Meanwhile, a sequel to "Splatoon" is heading the gamers' way in July. Previously, Viz Media has announced that the second part of the 2015 Wii U title would soon be available. Game producer Hisashi Nogami talked to Famitsu about what they have in store for the second installment. According to him, there would be no huge changes in the gameplay, as well as rules, but the bulk of the upgrade would be on the weapons to be used. For instance, the Special Weapons are said to undergo a major makeover.

"We plan to have more weapons than the first game, with the available choices at the start being more numerous than the original. But I wanted players to once again enjoy the changes in the weapon trends as new ones are steadily introduced. The combinations of Main Weapons and Specials have been changed, and the Sub Weapons are also being revised," Nogami said.