'Splinter Cell' News: Ubisoft CEO Talks 7th Game in Franchise

It's been almost four years since the release of the last game in the "Splinter Cell" series and Ubisoft hasn't disclosed any solid information about the next game. However, company CEO Yves Guillemot's new announcement has given fans hope that a new "Splinter Cell" game will drop soon.

Ubisoft Ubisoft CEO teases new "Splinter Cell" project.

On the Ubisoft blog, Guillemot talked about the "Splinter Cell" series and its long absence. He revealed that they've been receiving a lot of "sketches and proposals around the brand" and it's only a matter of time when they pick an idea and develop it.

"I think you will be able to see something, but you will have to wait for that," Guillemot teased.

In an AMA on Reddit, Guillemot also fielded questions about "Splinter Cell," during which he said that it's a brand they frequently discuss at Ubisoft and it's one of his favorite game series. He added that while they don't have a specific announcement to make at the moment, their team of developers is working on different things to come up with the best gaming experience for fans.

As for why it's taking so long to produce the next "Splinter Cell" game, Guillemot told Geoff Keighley at the 2017 E3 Conference that they currently have a lot on their plate. Rest assured, "all the[Tom] Clancy games are taken care of."

The latest game in the series was "Splinter Cell: Blacklist," which came out in August 2013. It's the sixth game in the franchise and was released for the PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360.

The game centers on Sam Fisher, a spymaster working for the Fourth Echelon and who is called to stop a group of terrorists called the Engineers. "Splinter Cell: Blacklist" received generally positive reviews for its story, gameplay and multiplayer modes. However, it drew flack for its dated graphics.