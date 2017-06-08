'Splinter Cell' Reboot news: New Game Rumored to Be Under Development

Four years after the last "Splinter Cell" was launched, a new installment from the hit franchise may be in the horizon.

Facebook/splintercellUbisoft is reportedly working on a new "Splinter Cell" installment.

"Splinter Cell" has been on ice for the past few years, but it's still one of the most successful games in the industy. Fans now have a slight hope of a new installment from the hit series, thanks to a trademark filing from Ubisoft, the game's publisher.

As spotted on law firm website Justia (via SomosXbox), the newly filed trademark covers "Splinter Cell" within the document's entertainment sector. This led eagle-eyed fans to suspect that the trademark is referring to a reboot of the famed franchise, possibly to be announced at the company's E3 2017 press conference, scheduled next week.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time rumors of a new "Splinter Cell" surfaced online. A NeoGAF user previously shared details on the potential Ubisoft title and revealed that voice actor Michael Ironside will be back to play protagonist Sam Fisher.

E3 is just around the corner, but Ubisoft remains tight-lipped on the rumored "Splinter Cell" reboot. However, Gamerant notes that an announcement could be due very soon since the studio already unveiled its official trailer for the annual event. In the short clip, Ubisoft gives fans a glimpse of confirmed games, a new IP and a couple of unnanounced titles. It is expected that one of those titles will be the new "Splinter Cell" installment.

The Tom Clancy brand most recently received success with "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" and "The Division," the latest game to carry the Tom Clancy brand name. Ubisoft's rumored decision to revive the acclaimed video game makes perfect sense since the company might want to continue this run of momentum by bringing Sam Fisher back.

Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference is less than a week from now, so the studio might finally address the said rumors there. The company's panel discussion is scheduled for Monday, June 12.