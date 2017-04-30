'Split 2' News Details: M. Night Shyamalan Reveals 'Split' and 'Unbreakable' Sequel Coming in 2019

Psychological-thriller "Split" is getting a sequel, and it is exactly what M. Night Shyamalan fans have been speculating about.

Screen Grab/ UniversalJames McAvoy in Split

By the end of "Split," Bruce Willis made a cameo appearance in a diner where several townsfolk were watching news about the capture and eventual escape of Kevin Crumb (James McAvoy).

Fans who are familiar with the 2000 Shyamalan film, "Unbreakable," already understand that Willis' cameo was done for a reason - it is an intro to a much wider cinematic Shyamalan universe.

And true enough, through a series of tweets, the director confirmed that a sequel is indeed in the works.

"My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split," Shyamalan tweeted. "It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film," he adds.

"Unbreakable" was released 17 years ago and starred Willis, who plays David Dunn, a security guard who discovered that he had superhuman powers with the help of Samuel L. Jackson's character, Elijah Price (also known as Mr. Glass), a comic book fan who became a mass murderer because he believed that an 'unbreakable' human being might exist elsewhere.

The sequel to both "Split" and "Unbreakable" is titled "Glass," and it will combine the major elements and characters of both films with Dunn now pursuing Kevin (also known as The Beast).

McAvoy will reprise his role in the sequel as Kevin, a once abused child who is currently suffering from a multiple-personality disorder which causes him to switch to 23 different personas, including the beast, a woman named Patricia, and even a 7-year-old named Dennis, among others.

Aside from McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy will also reprise her role from "Split" as Casey, the lone survivor among the three teenage girls who were abducted by Kevin.

"Split" was released with critical and commercial success, gathering $274.7 million in worldwide sales.

Meanwhile, "Glass" is now slated for a Jan. 18, 2019 release.