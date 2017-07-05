'Splitting Up Together' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson Star in Upcoming Comedy Series Created by Emily Kapnek

Facebook/SplittingUpTogether Promotional banner for ABC’s upcoming family comedy series “Splitting Up Together.”

When Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) decided to get a divorce, nothing could have prepared them for the unexpected thing that's about to happen next.

"Splitting Up Together" is an upcoming single-camera comedy series based on a Danish series about a couple whose romance finds new life after their divorce.

Twelve years ago, wide-eyed couple Lena and Martin decided to tie the knot. Twelve years later, they are now calling it quits. The official trailer even shows them announcing their decision in front of their friends, who can only look on in quiet disbelief.

Lena and Martin may be having a divorce, but they are still very much intent on living in the same house. They have even come up with a schedule to decide which of them stays at home and takes care of the kids as the On-Duty Parent and which one gets to spend their week however way they please. Moreover, the Off-Duty Parent also gets to stay in the garage away from the hustle and bustle of life in the main house.

It seems like a rather simple, yet also very complicated plan. If they are still living together in the same house, why would they even want to divorce each other in the first place? Is being apart from each other all they need to realize how much they want to stay together?

There is also the matter of their teenage son, Mason (Van Crosby), who is currently going through puberty and who may need a more relatable parent by his side. Will their past shortcomings for each other eventually pale to their more important parental duties?

The series was created by Emily Kapnek, who will also serve as writer and executive producer alongside comedienne and daytime talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres. The cast also includes Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, and Sander Thomas.

"Splitting Up Together" is expected to premiere on ABC sometime during the 2017–18 television season.