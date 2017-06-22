'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom' Stop-Motion Special Scheduled for October Release

SpongeBob and the gang go all spooky in "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom." The stop-motion special will be part of Nickelodeon's Halloween special and is set to come out this October.

The special will see the denizens of Bikini Bottom decorating their neighborhood in time for Halloween. But the ghostly Flying Dutchman (Brian Doyle-Murray) has other plans for SpongeBob and company.

The special feature will feature an original song by actor Mr. Lawrence, who voices the character Plankton in the cartoon series. Eban Schletter, who provides the original score for the show, will also do the music for the special.

Los Angeles-based stop-motion company Screen Novelties will produce the special. The company aims to produce a film in line with the classic holiday specials such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Mad Monster Party" by Rankin/Bass.

The special will be directed by Screen Novelties' Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh and will be produced by Chris Finnegan. The script will be written by Mr. Lawrence, with Brian Morante as storyboard director.

This will be the second stop-motion SpongeBob special after "SpongeBob SquarePants: It's a SpongeBob Christmas!" in 2012. Nickelodeon also recruited the talents of Screen Novelties to produce the holiday special.

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom" will be filmed with various materials that would normally be seen in an arts and crafts class. These include 15 boxes of cereal to make Bikini Bottom's coral reefs, hundreds of Popsicle sticks to make up the planks of a scary roller coaster track, and 8 pounds of glitter to decorate SpongeBob's pineapple house.

The film will also feature the voices of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as his neighbours Patrick and Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, and Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks. "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom" is set to air this October only on Nickelodeon.