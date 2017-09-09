Spotify and Hulu Partner Up to Give Out Discount Bundle for College Students

Facebook/Spotify Spotify and Hulu partnered up to offer a great discount bundle for students.

For the low price of only $4.99, college students can avail both Spotify Premium and Hulu's limited commercials plan, the companies announced last Thursday, USA Today confirmed.

Spotify's chief premium business officer, Alex Norstrom, said in a statement that bringing the two companies together allowed them to give more to their subscribers.

"We're now able to offer students – both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify – access to the world's best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way," Nostrom announced.

The head of distribution and partnerships in Hulu, Tim Connolly, chimed in on Nostrom's statement.

Nostrom said that by tying together Spotify and Hulu "in a sinlge, highly compelling offer," they are "making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want."

The music streaming service already offers their Spotify Premium for Students subscription at the same price — a $5 discount from the regular Premium subscription — Hulu just made it better by adding in unlimited access to the subscribers' favorite shows and films.

However, similar to Spotify's previous student offers, their new discount bundle with Hulu is only available to students who are above 18 years.

Meanwhile, Hulu subscribers can also avail of the discount bundle with Spotify. The streaming site offers $7.99 monthly for their limited commercials plan. If they get the Spotify–Hulu discount bundle instead, they get a $3 discount.

Spotify is a music, podcast, and video streaming service that recently hit 60 million paid subscribers. The music service has around 2 million artists along with countless music to listen to.

On the other hand, Hulu is a streaming service that offers on-demand movies and up-to-date TV shows from Fox, ABC and NBC. They also offer live programming for a different subscription.

Students can check out the new discount bundle from Spotify and Hulu here.