Spotify for Xbox One Revealed by Microsoft

Spotify is coming to the Microsoft console soon, after several years of being a PlayStation exclusive. An entry for the Spotify app has been seen at the Microsoft store for the Xbox One, hinting at the music streaming service making its way to the console in the near future.

Microsoft/Spotify A screenshot of the interface of the new Spotify app for Xbox One consoles, as featured on Microsoft Store.

An app entry called "Spotify Music - for Xbox" has been spotted in the Microsoft Store, along with a few screenshots showing off the app's dark green interface. The new app focuses on streaming music as a background for games, in the same way it has done on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 when it launched for Sony's consoles back in 2015.

A version of the Spotify app has been spotted running in the background on the Xbox One during the Aug. 4 edition of "This Week on Xbox," hosted by Larry Hryb. The music app, running on the background of a paused game, confirms that Spotify can play music in the background while a game runs over it, as seen by Reddit user MarticZtn.

In a glimpse of the menu overlay, a new section under the "Recent" list of the Xbox guide shows the music streaming service in action. While the show explains how an achievement background can be set, the "Spotify Music - for Xbox" app can be seen playing "Fable Theme - Danny Elfman" with the Spotify logo visible alongside the app controls.

Sources confirmed to The Verge that the Spotify app for Xbox One is coming "soon," and is currently undergoing internal testing. While a desktop version of the app arrived in the Windows Store for Windows 10, the Xbox One version is likely to be a new project that will be a Universal Windows App for it to work with Microsoft's console.

No specific date for the release of the Spotify App for Xbox One has been revealed as of this time, although more news on its progress is expected this week.