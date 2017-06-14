Sprint Offers Free Year of Unlimited Data, Here's How to Get It

Sprint will offer free data for a year to any user who switches carriers. The tempting deal was announced last Tuesday and will only last for a limited time.

Youtube/Sprint Sprint offers free data for selected users who switch carriers.

In what is perhaps their most aggressive promotion yet, the company is offering one year of unlimited LTE data to select customers who switch from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. According to the company, the offer will only last until the end of the month.

Given that unlimited data isn't unique to the carrier, the main draw of the promo is that data usage will cost absolutely nothing. However, there are a few restrictions on who can avail of the promotion.

The goal of the deal is to get more people to try the carrier's services and hopefully, turn them into paying subscribers. While the promotion seems costly to some degree, this aggressive campaign could pay off in such a competitive market.

There is no requirement to change and the promo allows up to five lines to switch over at once. However, users will have to pay a $30 activation fee which the company says will be paid back within two billing cycles.

There are other costs amounting to less than $5 a month. This will be negligible though compared to what users will save with the offer. Other than that, the only other cost is getting a SIM card which amounts to approximately $13.

After that, users can officially avail of the promo. However, given that Sprint is still a mobile carrier, there will be some limitations to the word "unlimited".

While most of the functions are there, LTE mobile data is still capped at 10 GB per month per line. After that, speeds will be dropped drastically to 2G. Speeds will also be affected if users consume over 23 GB of data per month; although, this will only be temporary and will occur in congested areas.

Those who can take advantage of the deal can choose to stay with Sprint after the promo ends. By that time, subscribers will have to pay $60 for one line, $40 for the second and $30 for every subsequent line.