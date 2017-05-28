Spying on America in Obama's NSA Comes to Light

Despite the fact that a report released Wednesday unearthed how the National Security Agency under President Barack Obama routinely violated the privacy rights of Americans, the three major left-leaning broadcast news networks neglected to shed light on the issue during their evening broadcasts.

According to a Circa News report, previously top-secret documents have revealed that Obama's NSA engaged in "some of the most serious constitutional abuses to date by the U.S. intelligence community."

Circa reports that the documents show that over 5 percent of searches seeking upstream internet data on the NSA's section 702 database "violated the safeguards Obama and his intelligence chiefs vowed to follow in 2011."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/obama-illegally-spied-americans-court-msm-silent-mainstream-media-fisa-185080/#i77bIF13pjVOcZFJ.99