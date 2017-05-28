Spying on America in Obama's NSA Comes to Light

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Despite the fact that a report released Wednesday unearthed how the National Security Agency under President Barack Obama routinely violated the privacy rights of Americans, the three major left-leaning broadcast news networks neglected to shed light on the issue during their evening broadcasts.

According to a Circa News report, previously top-secret documents have revealed that Obama's NSA engaged in "some of the most serious constitutional abuses to date by the U.S. intelligence community."

Circa reports that the documents show that over 5 percent of searches seeking upstream internet data on the NSA's section 702 database "violated the safeguards Obama and his intelligence chiefs vowed to follow in 2011."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/obama-illegally-spied-americans-court-msm-silent-mainstream-media-fisa-185080/#i77bIF13pjVOcZFJ.99

Share

Most Popular
  • Joel and Victoria Osteen Slammed for Doing 'Hook 'Em Horns' Hand Sign at Son's Graduation
  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un Is Terrified of These 2 Bible Passages, Sen. Lankford Says
  • Trump Says He Prayed for Wisdom From God While Touching Western Wall
  • Ben and Jerry's Accidentally Made a Case Against Same-Sex Marriage
  • Children Among 22 Killed in Suicide Bombing at Ariana Grande Concert; Trump Calls Terrorists 'Evil Losers'
other headlines