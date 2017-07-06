St. Lucie Mets General Manager Announces Tim Tebow's Promotion

REUTERS/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Sep 19, 2016; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow (15) looks on during workout at the Mets Minor League Complex.

In a rare event, St. Lucie Mets general manager Sandy Alderson recently announced they are promoting outfielder Tim Tebow.

Recently, Alderson called the attention of several media outlets for an important announcement. According to the New York Times, there had been some anticipation that the press event would be about the St. Lucie Mets' "top prospect," Amed Rosario, who could potentially be of great help to the team's defensive end.

However, when Alderson took the microphone, the GM said: "This is not earth-shattering news. We're promoting Tim Tebow today to St. Lucie."

The New York Times also noted that GMs do not normally go to the podium to announce minor league promotions. But this was about Tebow, and that made all the difference.

"We're pleased with the first half of the season. It's not like he's tearing up the league, but at the same time, all the indications are positive in terms of various things that we look at," Alderson added.

Meanwhile, Tebow did not fail to rise up to the expectations, especially during his first official game as a player in the Class A Advanced level last week. He homered on his first day (Wednesday, June 28) at the field wearing the St. Lucie Mets jersey.

According to ESPN, Tebow admitted that hitting the home run on their June 25 match "felt good." The former National Football League athlete added: "Honestly, I felt good the last couple of weeks in Columbia and tried to carry it over. Just put the bat on the ball and hit it hard. I was just thankful I could get one out tonight."

On his following game, he was also able to save a home run, but it was not enough to pull his team out of their losing streak. Despite Tebow's promising performance in the past weeks, the St. Lucie Mets are trailing. They have only won once in their last four games.