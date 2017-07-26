Stan Lee's 'The Reflection' Now Available for Streaming on Crunchyroll

The Reflection Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese superhero anime series "The Reflection" by Stan Lee and Studio DEEN.

Not all people are born with superpowers, and most of those who have them have only acquired their unique abilities through various means. In the new Japanese superhero series "The Reflection," a mysterious global incident has given rise to a new breed of superheroes.

A major incident that affected the entire world has changed everyone's life forever. Known as The Reflection, this incident came as a veil of thick black smoke that covered the world and robbed it of sunlight.

But while The Reflection took many lives, it has also left the world with survivors who have mysteriously gained superpowers. These people are now known as The Reflected, and each one of them has taken only one of two paths: that of a hero or that of a villain.

As to how The Reflection happened, where it came from, and who, if any, has triggered it, still remains a mystery — one that will gradually unravel and reveal its secrets as the story progresses.

American comic pioneer Stan Lee, along with his Pow! Entertainment company, has collaborated with Japan's Studio DEEN to bring this anime series to life. Lee himself has been credited as the original creator, while Pow! and Studio DEEN are credited with the project planning.

Hiroshi Nagahama, who has previously worked on "Flowers of Evil" and "Detroit Metal City," is co-creating and directing the series aside from also providing the original character designs. Yoshihiko Umakoshi of "Casshern Sins" and "Berserk" fame is responsible for adapting Nagahama's designs for animation.

As an added treat, Japanese idol group 9nine, will be appearing as characters in the anime series and will also be performing the ending theme song, "SunSunSunrise."

"The Reflection" airs on Saturdays at 11 p.m. JST on NHK. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.