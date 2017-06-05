Stanley Cup Finals 2017 Schedule, Team News: Nashville Predators Win over Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3

There is no such thing as a perfect game, but the Nashville Predator's win against the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday was near perfect.



Nashville's Frederick Gaudreau and Roman Josi scored 42 seconds apart during game 3's second period, leading the Predators to a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After four goals through the first two games, Nashville's defensemen realized that they need to keep generating offense if they want to tie the game with a win in Game 4.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm helped make Nashville attempt to tie the goal into the second period but Josi was the one who led the game. The move did not come as a surprise since he is still the best all-around player on his team's famed defensive corps.

The team successfully pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Goaltender Pekka Rinne made 27 saves against the Penguins, who continued to have difficulties on the powerplay.

Many critics and fans have noticed the Penguins lacked the same zip they had in winning the previous games. It became one of the reasons why the Predators were able to gain an edge against them. The Nashville team is now 8-1 at home in this postseason.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 4: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Game 5: Nashville at Pittsburgh,Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

If necessary, Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. EDT, on NBC

If necessary, Game 7: Nashville at Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC

Tonight's Game 4 will be very important because the Penguins will have another shot to gain a lead in a series the Predators obviously do not want to give up.

"Game 4 is going to be a key game," NHL coach/analyst Doug Lidster said. "Momentum is a key shift. Nashville is maybe feeling pretty good about it. They're going to be going hard again and if the series ties up at [2-2], it's going to be tough. The pressure is going to be back on Pittsburgh."