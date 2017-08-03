'Star Citizen' Release Date Has Been Pushed Back, Again

The release of Cloud Imperium Games' Alpha 3.0 update for the massively multiplayer space exploration title, "Star Citizen," has once again been delayed. The supposed August update has been pushed back to September, the studio recently confirmed.

Youtube/Star Citizen "Star Citizen" Alpha 3.0 release has been pushed back to September.

"This week, we entered the optimization, polish and bug fixing phase for the 3.0 feature set," the studio said. "As there have been so many features and content implemented, we've encountered some stability issues that we want to address before going to a wider test audience."

According to the company, its work on the new Patcher system, which will prevent gamers from having to re-download each build, and the internal version of it, the CopyBuild 3, have slowed them down.

"Star Citizen" Alpha 3.0 is expected to be a massive upgrade, with features that will allow players to drift and explore various planets in the game.

It is no surprise that the game is taking this long to develop. The studio revealed that it is by far the largest and most complex version that it has ever made.

Alpha 3.0 will come with thousands of new assets, features, and more. Working on such a feat, they said, has proven to be so much more than a bug fixing project. Consequently, ensuring that they have polished every last element has led to the changing of those dates.

"Star Citizen" was first announced in 2012 and was initially slated to release in 2014. Since then, the title has received numerous delays. Given that the developers' crowd funding initiative raised $150 million for the project, its creation remains as a highly ambitious feat.

The public production schedule currently lists the launching of "Star Citizen" Alpha 3 between Sept. 4 and 8. As for the game itself, no specific release date has been set. A public beta trial, however, is expected to commence later this year.

More updates should follow.