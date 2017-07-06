'Star Craft: Remastered' Release Date News: Arriving on Aug. 14

(Photo: Facebook/StarCraft) A promotional photo of the video game "StarCraft: Remastered."

The remastered version of iconic real-time strategy (RTS) video game "StarCraft" finally has an official release date.

Blizzard Entertainment announced that the 4K version of the classic RTS game is set to be launched worldwide on Aug. 14 and will be available in up to 14 languages for the Windows PC and the Mac. Interested gamers will be able to purchase a copy of the remastered game for $14.99.

The retail pack of "StarCraft: Remastered" contains the original "Star Craft" video game and the "StarCraft: Brood War" expansion game. It was announced back in April 2016 that the original versions of these games were going to be made available for gamers as free downloads.

The remastered video game title will feature a "full graphical upgrade" of the 1998 original game as well as its expansion. The game will come with a widescreen ultra-high-definition (UHD) support of up to 4K resolution as well as high-fidelity sound and music.

Other improvements include the addition of matchmaking and leaderboards, cloud saving for gamers' progress in completing campaigns, hotkey customization and even game replays. Gamers will also have the option to switch from the remastered to the original visuals of the RTS game and vice versa "with the click of a button."

Those who pre-purchase the remastered game before its launch next month will also get to receive "three unique building skins" that can be used when playing the game. They are called the Char Hive, the Korhal Command Center and the Aiur Nexus.

"Nearly 20 years ago, StarCraft welcomed millions of gamers to an epic sci-fi universe — and also helped form the foundation for esports as we know it today," Mike Morhaime, Blizzard's CEO and co-founder, said in the company's news release.

"Passionate gamers around the world are still playing Brood War, both with friends and competitively, so we're modernising the technology behind StarCraft so that they can continue to enjoy the game for many years to come," he added.

"StarCraft: Remastered" will be available for the Mac and Windows PC on Aug. 14.