'Star Fox 2' on SNES Classic Mini: Maker Stunned by Revival of Canceled Game

After Nintendo made a surprising announcement about the upcoming re-release of the Super NES Classic in September, the creator of one of the games that will be featured in the standalone console took his reaction about the announcement to social media.

Facebook/NintendoThe SNES Classic Edition will finally release the long-canceled "Star Fox 2" game.

In his Twitter post, "Star Fox 2" creator Dylan Cuthbert revealed that he was shocked to hear the news that his canceled rail shooter game will be finally released as part of the upcoming microconsole from Nintendo.

Cuthbert was also interviewed by IGN Japan to talk about his opinion about his canceled game's upcoming release. He said that while he was surprised like the rest of the gaming fans, he still believes that it was a welcome news.

When asked if he knows if the upcoming "Star Fox 2" game will be the same as the one that he made back in 1995, he claims that he has no clue. "I have no idea, but we mastered it up completely back in the day, internationally too - I presume it will be that mastered version? It is one of those games that got fully completed but then due to market changes was shelved," he stated in the interview.

Cuthbert, who is currently working as the head of Q-Games, also talked about the possible reason why Nintendo canceled the release of "Star Fox 2."

According to the game developer, the main reason for the cancellation was the market conditions at that time. "PlayStation and Saturn had just come out and suddenly our form of 3D felt old and Nintendo had a strong rivalry going with Sony and Sega — I'm pretty sure they didn't want to lose face or be seen as inferior."

Aside from "Star Fox 2," the SNES Classic Edition will also reportedly come with the original "Star Fox" game, "Contra III: The Alien Wars," "Donkey Kong Country," "EarthBound," and "Final Fantasy III," among others.

The SNES Classic Edition microconsole will be released on Sept. 29 for $79.99.