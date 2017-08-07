'Star' Season 2 News: Paris Jackson Confirmed to Return for Multiple Episodes

"Star" is bringing back a familiar face for its upcoming second season.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Featured in the image is Paris Jackson, the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson.

According to TVLine, Paris Jackson will return to the series for a multi-episode arc. Fans may recall that the aspiring actress made her TV debut as the intimidating and stylish social media guru Rachel Wells in the show's season 1 episode titled "Saving Face." Her character, who is known to always push boundaries, took over a publicity shoot for an all-female group called Big Trouble.

"Star" makes its way back to the small screen with new episodes this fall. The premiere will mark the end of the special two-part crossover with "Empire." While further details about the episode are still being kept under wraps, FOX has already confirmed that Queen Latifah will be heading to "Empire" while Jussie Smollett will appear in "Star."

The late King of Pop's daughter is currently trying to make her own identity in the world of acting and modeling. During a recent interview with i-D magazine, the 19-year-old opened up about her thoughts on the real meaning of beauty.

"I'm not symmetrical. I'm not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can't fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I'm human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because 'perfection' is just an opinion," she shared.

Earlier this month, the budding TV star and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, headed to the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood to get matching tattoos. The duo showed off their spoon tattoos on social media, which reportedly symbolizes a chronic struggle.

The second season of "Star" premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.