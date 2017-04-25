'Star Trek 4' Update, Release Date News: 'No Guarantee' of Movie Happening

The small screen universe of "Star Trek" is expanding with "Star Trek: Discovery," but the same cannot be said for the big screen counterpart of the science-fiction franchise, at least at the moment.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)A screenshot of Zachary Quinto as Spock and Chris Pine as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek Beyond."

In an interview with The Today Show, actor Zachary Quinto, who played the role of Spock in the reboot films, said that a follow-up to "Star Trek Beyond" is unlikely at this point in time.

Quinto revealed that work is being done for the script of "Star Trek 4," but there remains uncertainty on how it will play out.

"But the nice thing about that experience is that the time in between those big tentpole films allows us to go off and cultivate a lot of different creative experiences for ourselves," the actor explained.

"I'm hopeful that we'll do another one, but there's no guarantee," he went on to say about the chances of "Star Trek 4" happening.

From the looks of it, although the script for "Star Trek 4" is already being worked on, the film is not officially given the green light yet.

The movie was announced before "Star Trek Beyond" hit the theaters last year. That film did not live up to the box office performance of the first two films, which had many wondering about the fate of the reboot series and it would seem that "Star Trek 4" is indeed up in the air at the moment.

Either way, there is a good chance that the movie will get the thumbs up from Paramount Pictures at least based on the remarks of director J.J. Abrams, who deemed the story for "Star Trek 4" as his "favorite Star Trek story we've had."

Slashfilm says that the team behind "Star Trek 4" might simply be taking their time to make sure that the film will be amazing and will perform better than its predecessor.