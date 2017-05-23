'Star Trek: Discovery' Air Date, News: First Trailer Lands; Series Set For Fall Premiere

CBS has released the first trailer for the upcoming series "Star Trek: Discovery," getting many fans already excited. The trailer teases the conflict between Starfleet and the Klingons, as well as First Officer Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) background.

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix'Star Trek: Discovery' will premiere in the fall.

The trailer lasts a little over two minutes long and begins with Burnham and Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) walking in a desert. The trailer also informs viewers that "Star Trek: Discovery" is set a decade before the original "Star Trek" series.

"Captain, where are we going?" Burnham asks. "We have no map and we can't set a course without a star."

Georgiou then makes it known that Burnham has been working under her for seven years before contacting her starship to beam them both up. Sarek (James Frain), Spock's father, is heavily featured in the trailer, and it seems that he has a connection of some sort to Burnham. It is revealed through Sarek that Burnham is part Vulcan.

"You will never learn Vulcan," Sarek tells Burnham. "Your tongue is too human."

The trailer also sees Georgiou and her crew discovering something unidentified in space. Burnham argues that inspecting it would be the best decision, but it looks like she may have bitten off more than she can chew.

"What have you done out there on the edge of Federation space?" Sarek asks in a voiceover as Burnham investigates.

Whatever Burnham may have stumbled upon, it seems like it will ignite a fight with the Klingons, as Georgiou informs Starfleet command that they "have engaged" the race. It is clear that the conflict will escalate and may even put the entire crew in danger.

"My people were biologically determined for one purpose alone: to sense the coming of death," Lt. Saru (Doug Jones) explains to Burnham. "I sense it coming now."

A variation of the trailer was also released by Netflix. The streaming site is set to air the series within 24 hours after debuting on CBS All Access. Unfortunately, fans from the United States and Canada who want to watch "Star Trek: Discovery" will only be able to do so through CBS' digital platform, as it will not be available on Netflix U.S. and Canada.

The 15-episode first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere in the fall.

Watch the trailer from CBS below: