'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast News: CBS All-Access Taps More Actors to Join Cast

More names have been added to the cast list of CBS All-Access' "Star Trek: Discovery," the prequel to the original "Star Trek" series that is expected to arrive in the fall.

Facebook/StarTrekCBS'Star Trek: Discovery' will premiere in the late summer or early fall.

According to Entertainment Weekly, four new actors have been tapped to join the "Star Trek: Discovery" family. One actor, who has already been cast in a role before, has been given a different character to play.

Rekha Sharma will play Commander Landry, a security officer working on Starship Discovery, while Shazad Latif will play Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation. Latif was previously cast in the role of Kol, a Klingon character, but he will now portray a different part for reasons unknown.

Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire, will now be portrayed by Kenneth Mitchell. Damon Runyan and Clare McConnell have also been cast in Klingon roles, playing Ujilli and Dennas, respectively. Both characters are leaders in the Klingon Empire.

It was previously reported that Rainn Wilson has also joined the cast as Harry Mudd, a character from the original "Star Trek" series that was played by Roger C. Carmel. Wilson is best known for playing Dwight Schrute on "The Office."

Rounding out the cast are James Frain, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Obi, Mary Chieffo, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy and Sam Vartholomeos. Sonequa Martin-Green was previously announced as the lead, playing the role of First Officer Michael Burnham on the Starship Discovery.

Martin-Green recently ended her tenure on AMC's "The Walking Dead," with her character Sasha sacrificing herself in the season 7 finale of the zombie series.

"Star Trek: Discovery" has suffered many delays, and a premiere date has yet to be announced by the network. Nevertheless, it is widely expected to debut sometime in late summer or early fall on CBS All-Access.