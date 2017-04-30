'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast News: Full Ensemble, Character Swap Announced

CBS has put together quite the lineup for "Star Trek: Discovery," which took the inclusion of big names in TV and a character swap to achieve.

(Photo: CBS)A promotional photo of the upcoming CBS All Access original series "Star Trek: Discovery."

The network fortifies the ensemble with the addition of "Battlestar Galactica" alum Rekha Sharma, who is set to appear as Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery.

Shazad Latif of "Penny Dreadful," who was originally set to play a character named Kol in "Star Trek: Discovery," will now breathe life to one Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation.

Despite the change, Kol will still be part of "Star Trek: Discovery." Only this time, "Jericho" star Kenneth Mitchell will be the one who will play the character.

Rounding out the cast are "Suits" star Damon Runyan and relative newcomer Clare McConnell, who fans will see in the big screen in June in "Dim the Fluorescents."

Both will take on the roles of Klingon Empire leaders. The former will play a character named Ujilli while the latter will be known in the series as Dennas.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will be told from the perspective of First Officer Michael Burnham, who will be played by "The Walking Dead" graduate Sonequa Martin-Green.

The name of her character has sparked theories and questions with many intrigued as to why she is named Michael, which is generally deemed as a male name.

Also included in "Star Trek: Discovery" are Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, Doug Jones as Science Officer Lt. Saru and Anthony Rapp as astromycologist Lt. Stamets.

Fans are also looking forward to "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson bringing new life to original "Star Trek" character Harry Mudd in the highly anticipated series.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will have 13 episodes and is expected to premiere late summer or early fall on CBS. It will then be moved to the network's streaming platform CBS All Access.