'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast News: Sonequa Martin-Green Hints Her Character Has 'Inner War'

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green recently touched on several questions surrounding her character in the upcoming CBS series "Star Trek: Discovery."

Facebook/StarTrekCBSA promotional photo of the upcoming CBS All Access original series "Star Trek: Discovery."

Since Martin-Green's character, Michael Burnham, was revealed, fans were quick to assume that there might be some mysteries to uncover about the role. For one, her character was given a name that was typically assigned to male personalities. The first teasers for "Star Trek: Discovery" have also sparked speculations among fans that she might have a strain of Vulcan DNA.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former "The Walking Dead" cast member shed some light on the background of her character. Martin-Green shared, "I'm the first officer on the U.S.S. Shenzhou that is captained by Captain Philippa Georgiou, who is played by the amazing Michelle Yeoh."

She further explained: "I have an inner war and it's a journey of self discovery and finding out what it means to be alive, to be human, to be a Starfleet officer, what it means to be a hero."

Entertainment Weekly, in the same report, put speculations to rest and dismissed rumors that she is half-Vulcan as it confirmed that Michael "is fully human." However, she was the first human child to ever go to the Vulcan Learning Center for early education.

It also meant that most of her life was spent around Vulcans. The fact that Michael's way of thinking has been greatly molded the same way with the Vulcans while being 100 percent biologically human, it could be the reason why she has that "inner war" as Martin-Green said.

So far, it was made known that Michael is a close friend to Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) father, Sarek (James Frain). As an adult, Michael has spent her previous seven years as part of the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that it was not easy to find the perfect actor to play the role of Michael. Executive producer Aaron Harberts revealed that they had to go look into many actors before finding Martin-Green to be the perfect fit to portray Michael's "divided nature."

In terms of Martin-Green's ability to deliver on Michael's character, Harberts commented: "What's beautiful about Sonequa's performance is she's capable of playing two, three, four things at once. She's got such a great command of her craft, she's able to be aloof but warm; logical but able to surrender her emotional side to the audience."

"Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.