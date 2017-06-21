'Star Trek: Discovery' News: CBS Sets September Air Date

After experiencing some delays, CBS finally marked the calendar for "Star Trek: Discovery's" premiere date.

CBSPromotional photo for "Star Trek: Discovery" featuring (L-R) Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

On Monday, CBS revealed that "Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24. While the press release from the TV network indicated that "Star Trek: Discovery" will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT, they reminded viewers that it will be aired at around that time, considering the series will follow the telecast of the National Football League and "60 Minutes."

CBS also revealed that the 15-episode run of "Star Trek: Discovery" will be divided into two chapters and the entire series will air until next year. The first eight episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" will air every Sunday from Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. The second half of the show will resume in January 2018 but the exact date has yet to be finalized.

On the same statement, CBS teased: "Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself."

The TV network added: "The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers."

It can be recalled that "Star Trek: Discovery" was initially scheduled to premiere last May. However, earlier this year, CBS announced that they had to forget their first plans and move the air date to a later time.

Noting that "Star Trek: Discovery" is an "ambitious project," CBS told fans that they needed more time for the production of the series.

Meanwhile, several cast members have also been confirmed to be part of the upcoming science fiction series. "Star Trek: Discovery" will include "The Walking Dead" star Sonequa Martin-Green who will play the role of protagonist USS Discovery First Officer Michael Burnham.

Michael will be joined in the USS Discovery by Saru (Doug Jones), Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs), Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and Commander Landry (Rekha Sharma).

Sarek, father of Spock, will be played by James Frain. The officers on board the USS Shenzhou will be known as Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Dr. Nambue (Maulik Pancholy) and Connor (Sam Vartholomeos).