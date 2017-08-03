'Star Trek: Discovery' News: Showrunners on What to Expect from the Series

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix "Star Trek: Discovery" will unleash on CBS All Access on Sunday, Sept. 24.

As one of the most highly anticipated shows to come for fans, "Star Trek: Discover" is facing high stakes and expectations. The waiting fans have already been disappointed when its delay was announced and there were questions as well as some apprehensions that need to be answered. Fortunately, executive producer Alex Kurtzman has a few things to say about the upcoming CBS All Access series.

"In order to justify being on a premium service, it had to be huge," said Kurtzman, as reported by Variety. He then proceeded to detail how he approached CBS' chief executive officer Leslie Moonves upon realizing the amount of effort and production that had to go to "Star Trek: Discovery." "He was 100% supportive. He totally got it. So we set about building this massive show."

"Star Trek: Discovery" has already seen through two delays. It was originally supposed to be released last January. Then it had to be moved to May, before settling on a hopefully final date in September. Throughout the delays, the upcoming series has already suffered one major loss: showrunner Bryan Fuller's exit.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fuller discussed how the team had originally been supportive of his ideas and ambition for the series. However, things began being strained when the production went over CBS' original budget for "Star Trek: Discovery." Their working relationship worsened when the network objected some of his ideas and he, in turn, objected to David Semel directing the series he has poured his heart on.

Kurtzman has previously said that the crew behind the highly anticipated series has worked hard to preserve Fuller's ideas. As to how this will be seen on the show itself, fans will have to wait and see.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is set to be released on Sept. 24 on CBS.