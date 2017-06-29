'Star Trek: Discovery' Plot Details: How Will the New TV Series Play Out?

There are only a few months left before "Star Trek: Discovery" hits the small screen, yet very little of the show's plot is actually known. Thankfully, showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg have now opened up about how the television series will play out.

CBS Official WebsitePromotional photo for "Star Trek: Discovery" featuring (L-R) Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harberts and Berg revealed that Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the first officer of the U.S.S. Shenzhou, is a human, despite the fact that she has spent a lot of time on Vulcan.

"Sarek [Spock's father, played by James Frain] plays an important role in her life, which has been completely planned until she makes a very difficult choice that sends her life on a very different path," Harberts explained. "When we meet her, she's the First Officer on the Starship Shenzhou [captained by Philippa Georgiou, played by Michelle Yeoh]. And Burnham's choice that we're alluding to is most difficult choice you can make — it affects her, affects Starfleet, affects the Federation, it affects the entire universe," he added.

That choice apparently leads Burnham to a different ship, the USS Discovery, which is helmed by Starfleet Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs). From there, the showrunners begin what they call their second pilot.

However, "Star Trek: Discovery" will be different from its predecessors owing to its central character, Burnham, not being a captain. The character not being a captain would allow Harberts and Berg to tell stories from a very different point of view.

Berg teased that this is "refreshing" since the point of view it explores doesn't only focus on what's happening on the bridge. "We get access to more parts of the ship," she added.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is set to debut on CBS on Sept. 24 with a two-part premiere, before moving to the CBS All Access streaming service for follow-up weekly installments. For now, fans can check out the first full-length trailer below.