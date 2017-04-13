'Star Trek: Discovery' Plot News: Worf Ancestor Appears as a Guest Character?

The upcoming CBS series, "Star Trek: Discovery," does not have a definite release date yet, but it is slated to come within the year.

As to which characters will show up in the new series, many fans hope the show will also include Worf, played by Michael Dorn in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

However, there are conflicting reports about this. Initial reports indicated that Dorn will be appearing in the "Star Trek: Discovery" series in a guest role, but further investigation from TrekMovie revealed that Dorn's publicist said that there are no plans for the actor to appear in the series, though there were a "couple of conversation with producers last summer."

The initial report first appeared through SciFi Pulse, where Dorn even joked that he was only getting .065 percent from the usual pay he received from his previous "Star Trek" projects.

Dorn's publicist, however, clarified that the report might have just misquoted the actor and thus issued an erroneous article.

In other news, Sonequa Martin-Green ("The Walking Dead") is now confirmed to play First Officer Michael Burnham - and parts of the show's story will be told from the character's perspective.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Green expressed her excitement as this is going to be the first time that the story will be told from a first officer's perspective, unlike the previous "Star Trek" films which only focused on the captain's perspective.

Aside from Green, Rainn Wilson ("The Office") is also confirmed to play Harry Mudd - a character last seen from the 1960s "Star Trek" TV show.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will be set 10 years before the five-year mission of the first "Star Trek," and fans speculate that there will be a number of story crossovers.

The new series will also be centered on an already known "Star Trek" event which was mentioned by the franchise way back before, but it was never explored further.