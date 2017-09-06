'Star Trek: Discovery' Premiere Date, Cast News: Sonequa Martin-Green Says Show is 'Solution to Today's Problems'

The premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access this September comes at the right timing for star Sonequa Martin-Green (First Officer Michael Burnham). She's hopeful that the show will bring positive vibes to viewers when real-life and current events are troubling.

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix Sonequa Martin-Green leads the cast of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access.

During a recent Fan Expo in Canada, Martin-Green expressed her gratitude for being part of a show that belongs to a well-established franchise. She's aware of the series' lasting impact and welcome the responsibility attached to its legacy.

"Being able to be a part of what I like to call 'the solution' to today's problems," Martin-Green explained. "I mean, there are lots of solutions but being one of them is a big deal," she said.

This wasn't the first time that the actress, who became more familiar to viewers for her work on "The Walking Dead," talked about the social implications of the "Star Trek" franchise and her new show. She's been vocal about criticisms on racism when the show is about inclusivity.

Her co-stars also share the same sentiments about the franchise's social relevance.

Jason Isaacs (Captain Gabriel Lorca) told Variety that "Star Trek: Discovery" has a good story to tell. It centers on themes like unity and resolutions when real-life is tough.

"The world is complicated and horrible, and I don't know how to explain to my children the insanity of the people who are in charge of it at the moment," according to the former "Harry Potter" villain.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is a prequel to the original "Star Trek" series that aired in the 1960's. Aside from Martin-Green and Isaacs, the show also stars Michelle Yeoh (Captain Georgiou), Doug Jones (Lieutenant Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lieutenant Stamets), and Shazad Latif (Lieutenant Tyler).

The pilot episode will put Martin-Green's character at a crossroads and her decision could change the course of the Federation. It will chart her move from the Starship Shenzhou to Starship Discovery.

The new series will premiere on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will also be available for streaming on Netflix.