'Star Trek: Discovery' Release Date, Spoilers: New Trailer Shows a Universe Worth Discovering

"Star Trek" is back on their original platform and it is looking good. "Star Trek: Discovery" is expected to feature an amazing world just waiting to be discovered.

Facebook/StarTrekCBS A promotional photo of the upcoming CBS All Access original series "Star Trek: Discovery."

"Star Trek: Discovery's" newest trailer reveals a world worth discovering. After many years, the "Star Trek" series is finally bringing back the space action to television and many are already excited. The television series is set a decade before the iconic Enterprise was sent out, which was led by Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy).

The trailer begins with Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) walking along a desert planet. During their walk, Georgiou proposes that Burnham should start commanding her own fleet since she's already served for seven years. Then, the trailer jumps inside the Discovery and here the viewers can see Burnham staring into the galaxy. The next scenes are a montage of what seem to be events related to the rest of the series. Viewers see the Discovery meeting the Klingons, character interactions within the Federation and other plot-related clips.

The trailer also shows a much richer universe than the first television adaptation of the series.

In 2015, ahead of the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek," CBS announced that they were planning to bring back the series to the television. This desire birthed "Discovery," all thanks to the popularity gained back by the movie adaptation of "Star Trek."

"Star Trek: Discovery" was first conceptualized by Alex Kurtzman, who penned the screenplay for the first "Star Trek" film and its sequel "Star Trek: into Darkness," and Bryan Fuller, who penned the television adaptation of "Hannibal" and "American Gods." However, the development of "Star Trek: Discovery" has been rocky. Both Fuller and Kurtzman had other commitments and the show had to be delayed several times.

Now, the series is in full swing with CBS showing the newest trailer. "Star Trek: Discovery" has reportedly been given two additional episodes on top of its original 13, making the first season a total of 15 episodes. The series is to be aired on CBS All Access this coming fall.