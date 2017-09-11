'Star Trek: Discovery' Spoilers: Klingons Likened to Trump Supporters

Ever since business tycoon Donald Trump got elected as the 45th President of the U.S., Hollywood has made extra efforts to portray the kind of leadership he is bringing to the table. The "Star Trek" franchise's first television series is no exception.

Facebook/Star Trek Promotional image for the 'Star Trek' franchise

In the upcoming series, "Star Trek: Discovery," set 10 years before the original films, current social issues existing because of the Trumpian era will be tackled.

Through the franchise's famed and well-loved futuristic setting, "Discovery" will explore themes such as "isolation" and "racial purity."

According to the producers, the Klingons will be one particularly for the show to delve on such issues. Basically, the show likens Trump supporters to the alien race. To note, the Klingons are not necessarily the enemies of the story, the race simply holds a different view on pressing issues.

The difference of opinion will then be an opportunity to raise big questions especially in terms of change.

In addition, showrunner Aaron Harberts said "Trump's relations with North Korea will be a focal point." She continued, "North Korea is in our thoughts as we finish the series."

"What began as a commentary on our own divided nation — in terms of Trump supporters and non-Trump supporters — has blown out to North Korea and how we're right on the brink," Berg said of the show's plot.

"The Walking Dead" alum Sonequa Martin-Green stars in "Discovery" as Starfleet officer Michael Burnham. The cast includes Michelle Yeoh, who portrays Starfleet Captain Han Bo of the ship U.S.S. Shenzhou, and Jason Isaacs, who plays Gabriel Lorca Federation Starship Captain of U.S.S. Discovery.

Chris Obi plays one of the Klingon characters. He is cast as T'Kuvma, the head of an ancient house who goes the extra mile to unite his race.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will debut this Sept. 24 on CBS. It will eventually be made on the network's streaming platform CBS All Access.