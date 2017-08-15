'Star Trek: Discovery' Spoilers, News: Jason Isaacs Looks Forward to the Fan Outrage

Jason Isaacs looks forward to the fans' reaction when "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres. He understands that the group of devotees for the franchise are so passionate that his new show could be slammed with criticisms and outrage. But for Isaacs, fan outrage is good because it will have people talking about the show.

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix Jason Isaacs will play Captain Lorca in "Star Trek: Discovery" and he says his character is different from other captains in the franchise.

In a panel interview in Los Angeles over the weekend, Isaacs revealed that he couldn't care less if fans have something bad to say about his character, Captain Gabriel Lorca, or the rebooted series. For as long as they keep watching "Star Trek: Discovery," he will be fine with the criticisms.

"I know they're all going to watch anyway," Isaacs said. "I look forward to having the fun of them being outraged, so they can sit up all night and talk about it with each other."

Isaacs also said that fans can be nitpicky when it comes to their favorites and he expects Trekkies will be dissecting every bit of detail of "Star Trek: Discovery." He cautioned, however, that as much as the upcoming show is part of a massive franchise, there will be new elements that might surprise the die-hards.

"The rules of storytelling are reinvented," he said. "It's 'Star Trek,' but not as we know it."

"Star Trek: Discovery" already got in hot water with the fans when one scene was detailed on Entertainment Weekly.

The former "Harry Potter" baddie apparently improvised on his line by saying, "For God's sakes!" and a writer had to school him on the "Star Trek" mythology which supposedly forbade the mention of God.

Some "Star Trek" fans agreed with the unspoken rule but there were also some who said that Isaacs' Lorca could very well use the phrase without having any religious connotation.

The short scene elicited a debate among the show's die-hard followers. Isaacs, meanwhile, took the lecture from writers and fans in stride and posted a jab at himself on Twitter.

Getting briefed with a gaggle of #StarTrekDiscovery producers about what to say and not to say to the press. Apparently we mustn't say that pic.twitter.com/CCjUNYmB2H — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) August 2, 2017

It seems Lorca will be miles different from any of the previous captains in the franchise. Isaacs described his character as more messed up than the other leaders.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and will continue to stream episodes on CBS All Access. The show will also stream on Netflix for international audiences.