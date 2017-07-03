'Star Trek: Discovery' Spoilers: Showrunners Talk Starships, Death, Klingons

Showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg shared new details about the highly anticipated TV series "Star Trek: Discovery."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the showrunners gave as much information as they could about the upcoming serialized drama, its main character, and they explained why two starships will grace the show.

The lead character Michael Burnham, who will be portrayed by "The Walking Dead" alum Sonequa Martin-Green, sees Sarek, Spock's father, as family. Although human, she spends a great deal of her time in Vulcan. While her life has been predestined, this protagonist chooses to stray away from the original plan that will not only affect her but Starfleet, the federation, and the whole universe as well.

When she is first introduced, she is a First Officer on the Starship Shenzhou, which has headed by Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) as captain. But once she takes a different path, her choice leads her to a different ship called Discovery.

"Discovery" will be the first installment in the "Star Trek" franchise, which will not have a captain for a lead character.

"The joy is in the journey," Berg told the publication. "The advantage to her not being in charge of the bridge right now is we get to tell stories from a very different point of view. It's a fresh feeling because we're not on the bridge all the time. We get access to more parts of the ship."

The showrunners noted that the upcoming season will be heavily involved with the Klingons. And as per usual, they will not be friendly. Will the show see a character death in its very first seasons? Perhaps.

In another interview with EW, Harberts told the news outlet that even the main characters are not safe on this show.

"Death isn't treated gratuitously on this show. It's not for shock value," he said. "But when it happens we want to make sure that people really feel it."

"Star Trek: Discovery" is slated to hit the small screen on Sept. 24 on CBS All Access.