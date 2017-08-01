'Star Trek' Khan Limited Series in Development? Nicholas Meyer Reportedly On Board

Rumors are rife that there is another "Star Trek" TV show in the works apart from "Star Trek: Discovery." A limited series focused on Khan is supposedly being planned with writer and director Nicholas Meyer.

According to Geek Exchange, Meyer, who serves as a writer and consultant on CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Discovery," will soon be working on a separate project. The plan is to develop a prequel about Khan Noonien Singh, the formidable "Star Trek" villain.

The timeline of the limited series will supposedly take place after the events of "Space Seed," which was an episode in the original series with William Shatner.

Meyer hinted at this separate project in an interview with Trek Movie in June. It was speculated at that time that he was working on feature film and not a TV show since there had also been reports of a "Star Trek 4" movie as a follow-up to 2016's "Star Trek Beyond."

Four days before the said movie's premiere, Paramount Pictures confirmed that Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the cast have signed up to return to the franchise. But "Star Trek Beyond" did not do well at the box office, leading some fans to speculate that the fourth movie will not push through.

Meyer didn't want to go into the details of his new "Star Trek" project in the same way that he could not divulge much about what he did on "Star Trek: Discovery." However, he teased that one shouldn't assume he's working on a film.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Montalban played Khan in the original series as well as the 1982 movie "Star Trek: Wrath of Khan," which Meyer actually wrote and directed. Benedict Cumberbatch took over the role in 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness."

Khan is considered as superior to humans both physically and mentally as he is believed to be genetically engineered. He is a conqueror and a ruler who quotes Nietzsche but has a vengeful psyche.