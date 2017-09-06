'Star Wars 8' News, Release Date: New Toy Figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi Hints at Character's Return as a Force Ghost

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

A new set of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" toys has just arrived, allegedly bringing new reveals from the upcoming movie. Although director Rian Johnson recently said that these toys do not include spoilers for the next installment in the "Star Wars" franchise, it looks like one of them fortuitously hints at an important detail about the upcoming movie—the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Force Ghost.

Speculations about Obi-Wan Kenobi's appearance as a Force Ghost stemmed from the features of the character's toy. A few days ago, the new Black Series figures of some of the "Star Wars" characters were released, and one of them was that of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans were quick to notice that Obi-Wan's toy figure was partly translucent—allegedly an indication of the character appearing as a Force Ghost in the movie. The description provided by Lucasfilm for the character's figure read: "Even after his untimely demise, Obi-Wan Kenobi remains a mentor to those strong with the Force. This 6-inch scale The Black Series figure features articulated movement and is based on the Force Ghost as seen in the films."

Although the description at the front of the box only stated "Force Spirit" and does not specifically say that it is the "Return of the Jedi" version, many fans assume that Obi-Wan Kenobi will actually be a Force Ghost in "The Last Jedi" and that he will play an important role in the movie.

Due to Obi-Wan Kenobi's controversial toy figure and his possible appearance as a Force Ghost, fans are already starting to speculate about the role that Force Ghosts like him might play in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Some speculate that the Force Ghosts might serve as advisers or combatants to Luke during his stay with Rey on the planet Ahch-To. Some also speculate that the Force Ghosts might serve as alternative mentors to Rey, or might serve to represent the strengths and weaknesses of the Jedi.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in theaters on Dec. 15.