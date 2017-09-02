'Star Wars 8' News, Release Date: Toy Leak Offers New Details on First Order Judicial Stormtroopers

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to introduce the First Order Stormtroopers, called the Judicial, who will ensure that justice is served to those who are accused of crimes during the forthcoming war. Earlier this week, a new image of the toy has been leaked that provided a deeper understanding of who these warriors are.

For the past few months, Disney and Lucasfilm have been releasing toys as they ramp up their promotional activities for the film. And now, an alleged toy leak from the upcoming film has been uncovered on Reddit that showed a photo of the packaging for the Hasbro Black Series figure. As it turned out, this figure was of a First Order Judicial.

At the back of the box, the description for the character read: "The First Order can only operate effectively with the absolute loyalty of its followers. Should any soldier be found guilty of treason, it is up to this special branch of Stormtroopers to dispense final justice."

The toy in the image resembled the Stormtroopers from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the TR-8R Troopers, only that it has a black stripe smeared down the front of its helmet. The image also revealed that these Judicial Stormtroopers use an electric-fueled fighting staff in giving their final judgment upon those who will offend the First Order in any way.

Since being introduced in "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 1977, the Stormtroopers have always been a part and parcel of the "Star Wars" universe. The most recent installments of the franchise saw them get upgrades, making them peculiar in their own ways in terms of the tasks they perform and their terrains. Previously, it was reported that the First Order Judicial Stormtroopers are the ones to face off against Finn in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to hit U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 15.