'Star Wars 8' News, Update: Director Rian Johnson Teases Massive Explosion in New Image

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson recently offered a glimpse of what was inside the edit bay and teased what could be the most massive explosion to ever happen in the history of "Star Wars." With the film hitting theaters in a few months, it was not surprising that the film's cast, director and producers are already starting to market the film.

Since explosions are part and parcel of every "Star Wars" movie, one thing that fans of the franchise will be thrilled to know in the upcoming installment is which planet, ship or weapon is going to blow up this time. Right now, Johnson is in the process of putting the last touches on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and making sure that it is going to be nothing less than the sequel that avid "Star Wars" fans dream it to be. To tease fans, he posted a photo of him sitting in an editing bay, showing a fiery image that suggests doom.

In the photo, Johnson is seated on his chair and seemingly doing the finishing touches on the upcoming film as he works on a scene that depicts a huge explosion. Fans of the franchise who have seen the photo have their own speculations of what the explosion in the image might be, with some saying that it was the Mega Star Destroyer blowing up during Finn and Rose Tico's secret mission to infiltrate it.

There are also speculations that Johnson was trying to tease the death of Poe by some blast, or simply showing a shot of a land speeder dying on the Casino planet of Canto Bight. The photo is in black and white so it is difficult to figure out what the explosion is all about, but one thing is for sure: This massive explosion spells disaster.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 15.