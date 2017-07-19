'Star Wars 8' Plot Rumors: Luke Skywalker and Rey's Relationship Will Be Revealed

Youtube/Star Wars Luke Skywalker on the first trailer of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

After "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" found Luke Skywalker in exile and Rey still unable to ascertain her lineage, the next movie in the franchise will reveal what their true relationship is. According to director Rian Johnson, the story of the two characters will serve as the "beating heart" of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ended without providing answers to the biggest mysteries presented in the film. Its last minutes focused on Rey as she voyaged to the oceanic planet of Ahch-To to find Luke and to give back his old lightsaber. For an unknown reason, the Jedi chose to be a refugee in the said planet throughout the movie.

According to Johnson, "The Last Jedi" will shed some light on Luke's decision to put himself in exile for a long time. The plot details for the upcoming movie reveal that the Jedi came to the planet to look for the first Jedi Temple, but why he set out on a galaxy-wide quest between "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens" remains to be seen.

Previously, it was revealed that "The Last Jedi" will pick up right where "The Force Awakens" left off. Considering that, fans of the "Star Wars" franchise wonder what words Rey and Luke will have for each other as they meet on planet Ahch-To.

Asked about that, Johnson was careful enough not to give away anything. However, the director revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that the opening of the upcoming movie will establish the true relationship of Luke and Rey.

"The big enigma was what's going on with Luke Skywalker. Why is he on that island? He knows his friends are in trouble, he knows the galaxy needs him. Why would this hero that I grew up with have put himself in exile? To me, it was like if we could crack that nut then we have something to start working with and then that will inform what their whole relationship is," he said.

Following the panel discussion with Johnson at the recent D23 Expo, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" became the talk of the town as it dominated social media buzz with more than 200,000 conversations generated online.

The film hits U.S. theaters on Dec. 15.