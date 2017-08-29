'Star Wars 8' Plot Rumors: What Is Maz Kanata's Role in 'The Last Jedi?'

Facebook/StarWarsMovies Featured as John Boyega as Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

When Maz Kanata joined "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the importance of her role in the movie was emphasized even before the film hit theaters. However, little is known about the part she will play in the next "Star Wars" installment's storyline. A few days ago, reports finally revealed what is in store for her character in the franchise.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ended without making it clear what happened to Maz and why she ended up having Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. When the character was introduced in the previous movie, she was depicted as a Force-sensitive pirate queen hiding in Takodana. Towards the end of the film, the Stormtroopers annihilated her castle and tried to claim BB-8.

In "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," it is likely viewers will find Maz joining the resistance since her home and business were destroyed. Recently, it was revealed that her role in the upcoming film will be vital in Finn and Rose's endeavor to break into the First Order. According to reports, she will be instrumental in leading the Resistance members to a new character who is reportedly called DJ and who will be played by Benicio del Toro.

A piece of information about Maz's role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was revealed by the site Making Star Wars, as it said: "Maz apparently introduces the resistance to DJ. She helps the Resistance by pointing them toward a 'mysterious new ally.' Maz has been forced to become more mobile and take more of a role in the criminal underworld."

Del Toro's character is described as a mysterious codebreaker who will also play a huge role in Finn and Rose's mission. Although there are doubts on whether the others can trust him, the fact that he is a good friend of Maz will somehow suggest that there is still something good in him that viewers have yet to see.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set for release on Dec. 15.