'Star Wars 9' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Filming to Start in January; Carrie Fisher Was Supposed to Have a Bigger Role

The people behind the "Star Wars" films have a lot of reworking to do for the saga's ninth installment after Carrie Fisher's passing.

Facebook/StarWarsMoviesThe late Carrie Fisher was supposed to play a bigger role in "Star Wars 9"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One" producer Kathleen Kennedy revealed to Vanity Fair that Fisher's General Leia Organa would have had a bigger role in the franchise's future films.

"She was having a blast," said Kennedy about the time when Fisher wrapped up filming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" last summer. "The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, 'I'd better be at the forefront of IX!' Because Harrison was front and center on VII, and Mark is front and center on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been."

The filming for the ninth installment of the saga will start in January 2018. Since Fisher already passed away last year and using CG reanimation is off the table, Lucasfilm will have to start over again with the story and script. As of now, information regarding the film is extremely limited.

However, new details have been revealed about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is coming this Dec. 15. Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) are said to travel to a new city called Canto Blight, which is deemed as an intergalactic version of Las Vegas. Also, according to Boyega, Finn will be going through some issues following the injury he sustained from his fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Finn's in a bad way at the end of VII. He has a lot of issues. He got slashed with a saber, and that took him down real hard, so he's in a coma," he told Entertainment Weekly at the Star Wars Celebration in Florida.

Since new information has revealed that Rey and Finn will be traveling together, fans can be assured the he will definitely wake up.

"There's some additional few things that need to be done to make him mobile. He's definitely in a place where he needs some help," he added.

The untitled "Star Wars 9" is scheduled for a May 2019 release.