'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Gameplay News: EA Details Heavy Trooper Class

Electronic Arts (EA) shared a sneak peek of the Heavy Trooper class from the upcoming fourth installment of the action-shooter video game series "Star Wars Battlefront."

PlayStation Blog Stormtrooper from "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

The developers shared a few photos of a First Order Stormtrooper and a Separatist Battle Droid from the Heavy Trooper Class.

In "Star Wars Battlefront II" the skill set that comes along with the Heavy Trooper class will be optimized for powerful attacks. These are highlighted in the class' two abilities, the Combat Shield and Sentry.

"When it comes to the Heavy, that means focused firepower with heavy weapons," EA shared. "Whether you need to lay down a rain of suppression fire, hold the line near a capture point, or brute-force your way through a narrow corridor, the Heavy is uniquely qualified to pull this off thanks to their two primary abilities."

Combat Shield was actually featured in a multiplayer preview during the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). This enables players to activate a small shield that will protect players while simultaneously firing the main weapon. It is best used for defense, for pushing back enemy lines.

Sentry, on the other hand, is a medium-range battle mode that will activate a rain of blasters that will deal massive damage to opposing forces.

EA also stated that the Heavy Trooper class, along with the rest of the classes, will follow the same rules and processes that have been laid out in preceding "Star Wars" titles.

To make things clear, this means that the said Heavy Trooper abilities will be the same no matter their choice in character. Whether they go for an Imperial Stormtrooper or a Rebel Alliance Soldier, under the said class, players will have the same capabilities.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" will feature four different classes. Aside from the aforementioned, it will have an Officer, an Assault, and a Specialist class. So far, EA has only detailed one, the Heavy Trooper.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" is slated to debut on Nov. 17 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and PCs.