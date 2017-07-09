'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Gameplay News: Partial List of Characters, Skills and Weapon Descriptions Leaked

Facebook/EAStarWars Promotional picture for the game "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

A partial list of the playable characters for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" was leaked recently. Shortly after that, the same leaker also provided more information on the characters' skills and weapons.

Reddit user uninspired_zebra has been posting details from "Star Wars Battlefront 2" that were most likely uncovered during the game's alpha testing.

In an earlier thread, the said Reddit user provided a list of characters "the menu screen knows about," which includes Boba Fett, Han Solo, Leia, Luke, Bossk, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Emperor, Grievous, Iden, Kylo Ren, Lando, Maul, Phasma, Rey, and Yoda.

However, it seems the list does not represent the available characters upon the game's launch in November. For example, Phasma will actually be included in the first set of post-launch downloadable contents in December.

Noticeably, the list also does not represent the complete roster of characters that will be incorporated in "Star Wars Battlefront 2." Finn is missing from the list but it has already been announced that he will arrive at the same time that Phasma does via a free DLC.

With that, fans are hoping that other favorite characters from the franchise, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, will be added to the game later on.

Meanwhile, Reddit user uninspired_zebra also followed up with another post providing descriptions of the characters' skills and weapons. Uninspired_zebra claims that most of the leaked details are "exactly as they are in the game."

For one, Leia Organa is described as "an anchor of the team" — just like she was in the films. As for her role in the "Star Wars Battlefront 2," the leaked game descriptions imply that her strength lies in providing "cover" for her crew. Her weapons vary from "incapacitating" grenades, a blaster pistol, and a squad shield.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be released on Friday, Nov. 17, on the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.