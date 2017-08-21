'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' Gameplay News: Trailer Features Space Battles and Locations; 'Starfighter Assault' Live Gameplay Preview on Monday

Twitter courtesy of @EAStarWars More 'Star Wars Battlefront 2' gameplay will be featured during Gamescom

Electronic Arts recently released a trailer to preview "Star Wars: Battlefront 2's" space battle gameplay. Meanwhile, EA has also announced there will be a live gameplay preview on Monday for the Starfighter Assault mode.

According to reports, the said trailer was leaked even before EA could release it. To get ahead of the spoiler, EA decided to officially launch the video titled as "Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer" over the weekend.

The short video teaser previews several types of space ships that players will most likely encounter once the game goes live. In the gameplay sneak peek, players can see that the game mode's title speaks a lot about itself.

The trailer opens by featuring the location of The Unknown Regions where the Resurgent Star Destroyer is stationed. In a few seconds, a space commander can be heard boosting the morale of his crewmates before attacking the said spaceship. An epic battle then ensues as rival starfighters chase one another.

Apart from the thrilling preview of the Starfighter Assault gameplay, the video also let players peek into some of the locations and ships that are likely to be featured in the upcoming game.

The fight goes into the forest moon of Endor where players can expect to encounter a lot of Death Star debris. The gameplay trailer also previews the imperial shipyard of Fondor where Darth Vader is heard ordering his troops to "show no mercy" to the Rebels.

The latest "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" trailer also features the Ryloth planet where the Lucrehulk Battleship is deployed. In this scene, Darth Maul is seen in a flash, saying: "You cannot kill a Sith."

Following the Ryloth, the trailer also previewed the Kamino research post where the legendary Jedi master Yoda is seen on board a starfighter telling opponents: "Fear you, I do not."

In other news, EA will also let players watch the presentation of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2's" Starfighter Assault gameplay ahead of Gamescom 2017 this week. Players can catch its livestream telecast through the game's official website on Monday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be released on Nov. 17 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.