'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' Latest News: Space Combat Multiplayer Mode Announced

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" fans could soon be flying fighters and bombers against other players as publisher Electronic Arts invites viewers to watch the multiplayer combat reveal for the game on Gamescom on Monday, Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Star Wars Battlefront 2/Electronic Arts A new gameplay mode is being introduced for "Star Wars Battlefront II" on the Gamescom event on Aug. 21, featuring new multiplayer space combat.

EA invited players to strap in and revel in a brand new trailer and live gameplay demo, as detailed in their blog post on their website. At the Gamescom event on Monday, Aug. 21, the publisher will be taking the wraps off the Starfighter Assault gameplay mode for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" as part of their promise for space combat in the coming sequel to their multiplayer combat title.

The gameplay reveal will be shown live by two teams of "Star Wars" Game Changers, who will put the new gameplay mode through its paces in a space battlefield based on the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

Through several stages of the battle, the teams will be dodging blaster fire in the "Fondor: Imperial Shipyard map," which promises an entire Imperial Star Destroyer with its host of capital ship armaments and escort ships.

The players in the demo will have an entire complement of agile fighters, lumbering bombers and iconic hero ships under their control for the whole segment, as aces of the Rebel Alliance duke it out against the top pilots of the Galactic Empire.

Along the way, the live stream will showcase starfighter combat much improved from the original "Star Wars Battlefront" system. Improved controls, more customization options and role-based squad-play will be revealed as the Gamescom demo streams on EA's official website.

This new reveal also adds another multiplayer map for the "Star Wars Battlefront II" beta on October this year, as the "Fondor: Imperial Shipyard" joins the "Theed Galactic Assault" map for beta testers. The beta access for the game starts on Oct. 4 for pre-order buyers and Oct.6 for everyone else.