'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Details, Updates: Leaked Trailer Reveals Multiplayer Support

Originally intended to be released at the Star Wars Celebration 2017 on Saturday, April 15, the trailer for "Star Wars Battlefront II" was leaked via Vimeo where fans got a glimpse of the anticipated shooting game and acquired very important details before the video was officially taken down.

Electronic ArtsPromotional image for 'Star Wars Battlefront'

The video was narrated by a female soldier and claims the game will be based on "the untold soldier's story."

The trailer also managed to show clips of characters such as Darth Maul, Yoda, Kylo Ren and Rey. Most of all, the video revealed that the game supports "multi-player battles across all eras."

The multiplayer battle reveal also indicated that the game will include all known eras of the "Star Wars" franchise.

By the end of the trailer, it stated that players who pre-order the game will get access to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi Heroes." It was not clear as to what this could be, but speculations point to a possible movie tie-in since the film, "The Last Jedi," is due for release in December.

As for "Star Wars Battlefront II's" release date, the leaked trailer did not indicate anything, but it seems likely that the game will be made available around the same time "The Last Jedi" premieres.

Its only confirmed platform, however, is the PlayStation 4, but some fans are confident that the game will also be made available for PC and Xbox One devices.

The game was first announced by Electronic Arts on May 2016 and confirmed during an Investors Conference last January. The developers also promised to address issues and add more characters to make the sequel better than the first installment.

For those who were not able to catch the leaked trailer, it will be shown during the EA panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2017 titled "The Galaxywide Premiere of Star Wars Battlefront II." The event starts at 11:30 a.m. PDT (2:30 p.m. EDT) on April 15.