'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' News: EA Announces New Multiplayer Battle

EA Play is happening this weekend and "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is set to take center stage during the event as more details about the game are expected to be revealed. However, as early as now, there is already new information as to what players can look forward to in the game.

Facebook/EAStarWarsA promotional image for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"

Video game company Electronic Arts (EA) Inc. has announced that the game will feature a new multiplayer battle called Assault on Theed, taken from the prequel trilogy. It will be set in the planet of Naboo, which was featured in the 1999 film "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."

Along with the announcement is a description that says: "Sleek N-1 Starfighters and Vulture Droids scream overhead spewing light and fire. Nimble AT-RT Walkers race around corners, pursued by roaring AATs. Agile Clone Jumptroopers hop from rooftop to rooftop, while rampaging B2 Super Battle Droids level everything in their path."

"Armies of Clones and Droids sprint across cover, their blazing weapons shattering the tranquility of the once-peaceful capital of Naboo. And at the center of the swirling melee the lightsabers and Darth Maul and Rey cut swaths through the ranks of the battling troopers."

According to information from PC Games N, "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will feature all three eras of "Star Wars," from the prequel trilogy to the time of the Resistance and the First Order, which means players should expect to see a huge roster of characters. As of now, the confirmed characters include Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, and Rey. Also, unlike its predecessor, the sequel will have a single player campaign.

The EA Play event is where fans can watch the first live gameplay reveal of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." It will take place Saturday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

In other news, this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is coming up as well and it looks like the highly anticipated sequel of the "Star Wars" game is getting a big presence ahead of the event as EA has put up huge murals, featuring the game's cover art, on the exteriors of Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles, California.

An image of the head-turning advertisement was shared on Twitter by Janina Gavankar, who will be portraying Iden Version, commander of the Imperial black-ops team called Inferno Squad, in the game's story mode.

Done!!! Who's ready for E3? And who am I gonna see at EAplay?? @eastarwars pic.twitter.com/PPZ4gqowTc — janina gavankar (@Janina) May 29, 2017

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be released on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.