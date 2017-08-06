'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: EA Introduces Heavy Trooper Class

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" fans get a first glimpse of one of the highly anticipated new classes in the upcoming game — the Heavy Trooper. The class specializes in heavy weapons, and its skills are very much tailored to holding or forcing their way into small areas and corridors.

EA/Star Wars Battlefront 2 A still from a promo video for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" featuring the Heavy Trooper class.

Using superior power to dominate key engagements is the hallmark of the Heavy Trooper's overall design, as shared by Electronic Arts in their post on the PlayStation Blog on Thursday, Aug. 3. The publisher also shared a first look at two versions of the class.

Depending on the era and faction that players play as, Heavy Troopers can look like the signature trooper white ensemble with a heavy weapons loadout, or a rust-colored droid reinforced to carry the larger blasters that the class uses.

Regardless of appearance, the classes in the game will play pretty much the same whether they look like an Imperial Stormtrooper, Republic Clone Trooper, Rebel Alliance Soldier, or a Separatist Battle Droid, as noted by the International Business Times. That is, even as the visuals of the Heavy class adapts to the situation in the game, the Heavy Trooper will still use two primary abilities.

The Combat Shield ability lets the Heavy deploy a small, round forward-facing shield that moves with them as they slowly advance firing their main guns.

The Sentry ability, meanwhile, switches the Heavy's weapon to a medium-range heavy repeating blaster that inflicts massive damage on enemies caught in its line of fire. Bringing out the heavy repeater, however, will limit the range and movement speed of the trooper.

With this return to a class-based system, the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" developers hope to be able to address many of the issues of the first game. Having specific templates for players could make the game easier to balance, as well.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released on Nov. 17 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, fans can find out more about the classes in the game in the upcoming weeks, ahead of the public open beta coming on Oct. 6.