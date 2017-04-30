'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' News: EA Teases Clone Troopers; Amazing Design Promised

The Clone Troopers will not miss out on the action in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." In fact, the Republic military will be looking good as they charge into the warzone.

(Photo: EA DICE)A promotional image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

Although the Clone Troopers were absent from the first trailer for the highly anticipated EA DICE game, they will very much be part of the sequel.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" associate design director Dennis Branvall teased on Twitter that based on the final model he saw, the Clone Troopers "look amazing."

It is expected that the first look at the Clone Troopers will be shown at the EA Play in June, where "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be prominently featured.

Nevertheless, the prospect of the amazing-looking Clone Troopers joining the fray a lot of gamers and "Star Wars" fans excited about the game more than ever.

(Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) The Clone Troopers as seen in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Some hope that "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will offer a rich set of customization options for the Clone Troopers to the point that they could recreate every iteration from the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series.

Meanwhile, EA DICE is also bringing in multiplayer squads to the game as per creative director Bernd Diemer, in an effort to add depth in the sequel as part of building on the first game.

"[We wanted to] give more reasons to stick around, try out different heroes, try out different trooper types, and that's why we introduced classes," Diemer told PlayStation Lifestyle.

"There's a little bit more variety in the team-play, not everybody is the same, and you can now form your own squad if that is your thing," he went on to say.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will allow players to put together a squad from the pool of characters in the game that offer different sets of skills. Diemer said that they took inspiration from "Battlefield" in building the multiplayer for the game.

Furthermore, the sequel will also give troopers a career in becoming a heroic trooper with brand-new gadgets and weapons to be unlocked.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be released Nov. 17.