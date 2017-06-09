'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: EA Teases Planet of Naboo Multiplayer Map Prior to E3 2017

The planet of Naboo has been confirmed as one of the multiplayer locations for "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

facebook/EAStarWars Promo image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

The image of the planet was first seen on The Star Wars Show and was later shared on Reddit. It shows the new "Assault on Theed" map, wherein Theed is the capital of Naboo. More details about the multiplayer map are expected to be announced during the upcoming live stream event on Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. EDT.

The live stream event is expected to feature a live 20 versus 20 match set using the "Assault on Theed" multiplayer map.

Aside from confirmed appearance of the planet of Naboo on the multiplayer map, Electronic Arts (EA) DICE associate design director Dennis Brännvall‏ confirmed through Twitter that the upcoming game will feature Naboo N-1 Starfighters that players can manipulate.

According to the game developer's website, "Sleek N-1 Starfighters and Vulture Droids scream overhead spewing light and fire. Nimble AT-RT Walkers race around corners, pursued by roaring AATs. Agile Clone Jumptroopers hop from rooftop to rooftop, while rampaging B2 Super Battle Droids level everything in their path."

The upcoming action shooter game was first announced by EA CEO Blake Jorgensen in May 2016, saying that the fourth major installment of the "Star Wars: Battlefront" game series will feature a lot of improved worlds that will be inspired by the new "Star Wars" films.

Aside from the live stream event, "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is also expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week, based on the post of actress Janina Gavankar on Twitter.

The actress who voices the role of Inferno Squad Commander Iden Versio in the upcoming game showed the gigantic three-panel poster for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" that was hung on the façade of the popular Figueroa Hotel located in downtown Los Angeles, which is near the Los Angeles Convention Center where the annual trade show will be held.

More details about the upcoming game are expected to be revealed at E3 2017.

Done!!! Who's ready for E3? And who am I gonna see at EAplay?? @eastarwars pic.twitter.com/PPZ4gqowTc — janina gavankar (@Janina) May 29, 2017

