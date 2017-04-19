'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Game Developer Confirms Sequel Won't Have DLC Season Pass

Electronic Arts DICE officially unveiled "Star Wars Battlefront 2" at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend. While the official trailer for the upcoming game was brief, the game developer was generous enough to drop some important details about the sequel during the event.

Facebook/EAStarWars "Star Wars Battlefront II" promotional image.

Talking about the game's post-launch support, EA DICE delighted fans with the news that "Battlefront 2" will not have a season pass. However, the game developer said that does not necessarily mean that there will be no downloadable content (DLC) packs.

"Battlefront 2" creative director Bernd Diemer explained, "We decided on that, and it's one of those difficult decisions because it has so many implications all around. When we looked at the way 'Battlefront' had evolved over its lifetime, with the DLC and everything, we decided, 'You know what? For this type of game, season passes are not the best thing.'"

Diemer said with that thought in mind, they decided to take it apart and come up with something better. He also added that EA DICE would not want to segment the community.

According to him, they are still in the process of finalizing their plans for the game so the developer will confirm post-launch plans at a later date. Diemer teased that they have something different in mind that will allow players to play the game longer and be more invested in "Battlefront 2" without having a fragmented community.

Shortly after Diemer gave his comments on the matter, "Battlefront 2" publisher EA said they're not ready to confirm their post-launch plans yet, somewhat confirming that Diemer's statements are correct.

"Battlefront 2" promises to be different from its predecessor in many ways. Aside from a proper single-player campaign, the bad guys in this game are actually good.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is set for release on Nov. 17 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.