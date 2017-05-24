'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Game to Feature Grand Scale and Scope, to Explore Gray Moral Areas

One of the things that make "Star Wars Battlefront 2" unlike any of its predecessors is that it gives players the chance to put themselves inside the shoes of those who serve the Empire.

(Photo: Electronic Arts)A promotional image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

The folks behind the highly anticipated sequel recently spoke about the choice behind putting the antagonists in the "Star Wars" franchise at the center in a video called "Massive Worlds and Moral Dilemmas" that is embedded below.

EA Motive game director Mark Thompson said that the Empire "felt like a natural place to find a new voice" and tell a different kind of "Star Wars" story."

As Digital Spy pointed out, someone from the Empire has hardly ever been the central character in "Star Wars" titles as they often put members of the Rebellion front and center. This is bound to change in "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

"We like the idea of exploring what it means to go to different pockets of the galaxy and see more gray areas," Lucasfilm creative executive Steve Blank said.

"It provides really interesting questions and really interesting moral decisions that these characters have to make that provide deeper opportunity to explore some of those characters," he went on to say.

On the other hand, Criterion Games executive producer Matt Webster hinted in the same video that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be grand in terms of scale and scope.

He explained in the clip that much like any other blockbuster games, they magnified every aspect of the sequel may it be on the gameplay, visuals and even the audio.

"For this game, everything is more. Plus we've got a campaign," Webster said of "Star Wars Battlefront 2," referring to the single-player mode centered on an elite Imperial officer named Iden Versio.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will feature heroes and villains from all eras of the franchise. So far, Yoda, Darth Maul, Rey and Kylo Ren are the only ones confirmed for the game.

Fans hope that more will be revealed at the upcoming EA Play this June. They also expect a showcase of some gameplay at the convention.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be released Nov. 17.